Guelph police charge two teenagers after alleged robbery of jacket, cash

The Guelph Police Service said two teenagers, aged 16 and 13, have been charged with robbery after allegedly stealing a jacket and cash from a 12-year-old.

Police said around 6:20 the 12-year-old was standing outside a business on Macdonell Street when he was approached by the teenagers.

“The suspects threatened the victim while forcefully removing his Nike jacket, which had cash in the pocket, and left the area with the jacket,” Guelph police said.

Police said the teenagers were arrested Tuesday night.

According to police, the 16-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.