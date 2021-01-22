Special Investigations Unit file photo.

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared the Guelph Police Service after investigating an overdose that happened with officers present.

On the eveing of  Dec. 13, Guelph police received a report of a woman threatening self-harm. Police found the woman in a vehicle at a University of Guelph parking lot .

The report says Officers spent 10 to 15 minutes talking with the woman through the closed driver's side window before she consumed a large quantity of prescription medication.

Police say they broke the window, and removed the the 22-year-old woman from vehicle then waited for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

At hospital, the woman spent time in the ICU.

In a Friday news release, the SIU confirmed the officers on scene did nothing to cause the woman's overdose and the investigation into possible criminal liability has been discontinued.