Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared the Guelph Police Service after investigating an overdose that happened with officers present.

On the eveing of Dec. 13, Guelph police received a report of a woman threatening self-harm. Police found the woman in a vehicle at a University of Guelph parking lot .

The report says Officers spent 10 to 15 minutes talking with the woman through the closed driver's side window before she consumed a large quantity of prescription medication.

Police say they broke the window, and removed the the 22-year-old woman from vehicle then waited for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

At hospital, the woman spent time in the ICU.

In a Friday news release, the SIU confirmed the officers on scene did nothing to cause the woman's overdose and the investigation into possible criminal liability has been discontinued.