Guelph police clock driver going 112 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Guelph police have charged a driver who was clocked travelling 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In a tweet, traffic services said they were addressing a complaint area of Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They added the driver was "cresting a blind hill."

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

Addressing a complaint area (Edinburgh Rd S / Stone Rd W) turned up a dangerously high flyer - 112km/h in a 50km/h zone - cresting a blind hill - at 9:36am on a Tuesday morning. “Stunt Driving” charges, increased DL suspension and vehicle impoundment served. pic.twitter.com/cqs59aLZrU