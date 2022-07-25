Guelph police clock driver going over twice the speed limit

Guelph police stopped a driver on Saturday who was travelling more than double the speed limit along Victoria Road South.

Police said the vehicle was observed travelling 112km/h in a 50km/h zone on Victoria Road South between Elizabeth Street and York Road.

A 41-year-old Guelph man has been charged with stunt driving and speeding.

His vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and his driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.