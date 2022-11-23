Guelph police close roadway after crash

Guelph police have closed Stone Road East at Victoria Road South due to a collision.

Police said in a tweet around 2:30 p.m. that all southbound traffic is blocked.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Injuries are unknown.

