Guelph police credit man’s distinctive tattoos in theft arrest
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A man’s unique tattoos seen on security camera footage reportedly helped Guelph police in finding and arresting him for theft.
Back on July 14, a theft prevention officer for a business on the west end of the city told police they had arrested a man for shoplifting, but that he got away on foot.
More than $450 of merchandise was recovered.
The theft was reportedly caught on video and sent to police. Officials say they were able to identify the man due to his tattoos that were seen in the footage.
On Wednesday evening, police found the man outside an apartment building downtown and arrested him for the incident.
A 41-year-old Guelph man has been charged with theft and is set to appear in court in mid-November.
