Guelph police cruiser rammed, six teens arrested

Six teenagers from Hamilton and Niagara are facing charges after a Guelph police cruiser was rammed by a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from Guelph police, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Harts Lane East and Bathgate Drive. Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of individuals going through cars. Police found a 2022 Ford Explorer SUV, reported stolen last month in Niagara region. Police said officers were attempting to stop the vehicle when it was intentionally driven into a cruiser causing minor damage.

The SUV drove off before coming to a stop on a nearby lawn. The occupants then fled on foot. Police said all six people were arrested with the assistance of Guelph police dog Jett.

Four males and two females, ranging from ages 14 to 17, are charged with possessing stolen property over $5,000. A 16-year-year old Hamilton male is facing more charges including dangerous driving, flight from police and breaching court orders.