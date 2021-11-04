Guelph police find man standing beside damaged vehicle, arrest him for hit-and-run crash
An Arthur, Ont. man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash after police say they found him standing next to a damaged vehicle.
Guelph police were called to the crash scene just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Drive.
Officials say the collision caused significant damage to the two vehicles involved, one of which fled the scene.
Officers later located a man in a parking lot on Willow Road standing beside a damaged vehicle, according to police.
The man reportedly bought the vehicle in the summer of 2020, but never registered his name to it, insured it, and was found driving with a suspended licence.
A 31-year-old man from Arthur has been charged failing to stop after a collision as well as several other offences. He is set to appear in a Guelph court in mid-December.
