Guelph police find missing teen


An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)

Guelph police say a 15-year-old was found after going missing Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the teen was last seen at school around 3 p.m. in the area of Victoria and Grange streets.

She was described as a white female with a medium build, long blond hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length red winter coat, with a hoody and black hat.

