Guelph police follow blood trail to suspect
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Guelph police were able to locate a suspect after following a trail of blood down five floors and out of a building on Silvercreek Parkway North.
Police said at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Monday a 38-year-old Guelph man injured himself breaking a window
According to police, a man had been involved in a verbal altercation, following which he punched and broke a window in a stairwell door.
The man was located in the area and treated by Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service personnel before being transported to hospital for further care.
Police said he was later released from hospital and returned to the apartment building, where he was arrested while trying to gain entry.
The man is charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.
