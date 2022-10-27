Guelph police investigate business break and enter

The Guelph Police Service is investigating after a west-end business was entered overnight.

Staff at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Greengate Road arrived to work Tuesday morning to find a screwdriver on the floor and around $800 worth of merchandise, including clothing and jewelry, missing.

It is believed the screwdriver was used to pry open a rear door sometime overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.