Guelph police investigating after body found in city's north end
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Guelph police are investigating after a person was found deceased in the city's north end on Wednesday evening.
According to a release, police were called to an outdoor area near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road around 6:15 p.m.
Police say there is no indication of foul play or danger to the public.
An increased police presence is expected in the area for the ongoing investigation.
Police say more information will be released when available.
-
Alberta premier Jason Kenney addresses concerns about fourth wave in Facebook Live appearanceIn a Facebook Live appearance Wednesday night, Premier Jason Kenney defended his government's handling of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
‘Appreciation and respect’: Indigenous culture workshops launched in EdmontonNatalie Pepin starts the evening by talking about the shame her family sometimes felt growing up Metis and the racism she's experienced in Alberta. Then - she takes her students on a journey - teaching about the beautiful elements of her heritage that she’s connected with and grown to appreciate.
-
Horse selfies and calls to poison control: Bizarre Ivermectin craze hits B.C.B.C. doctors and livestock businesses alike are bewildered to find themselves warning people not to take a veterinary medicine intended to treat intestinal worms in horses as a treatment for COVID-19.
-
Strathcona County council agrees to pass mask bylawCouncil agreed Wednesday to pass the county’s bylaw on temporary mandatory face coverings starting Sep.10.
-
'Not acceptable': Island Health CEO says protesters abused, assaulted health-care workersIsland Health's chief executive says the anti-vaccine protests around Vancouver Island on Wednesday led to verbal abuse of health-care workers and at least one assault.
-
Return to in-person school a big boost for kidsKids are back in class working through the first week jitters and that will have a significant positive impact on their development, say psychologists.
-
'It's dangerous': residents of Manitoba Housing complex concerned about living conditionsResidents of a Manitoba Housing seniors complex in Saint Boniface are calling for action over health and safety concerns.
-
Vaccine bus aims to boost immunization uptake among young adults at U of CAn effort to get more young adults fully immunized against COVID-19 rolled onto the University of Calgary campus Wednesday.
-
Mom who allegedly pushed 'urine therapy' on son only allowed supervised parenting time: B.C. courtA mother from Maple Ridge, B.C., has temporarily lost her right to unsupervised parenting time over allegations she made her young son drink his own pee as part of a controversial practice called "urine therapy."