Guelph police investigating after body found in city's north end

Guelph police are investigating after a person was found deceased in the city's north end on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, police were called to an outdoor area near Woodlawn Road West and Nicklin Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police say there is no indication of foul play or danger to the public.

An increased police presence is expected in the area for the ongoing investigation.

Police say more information will be released when available.