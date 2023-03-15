Guelph police investigating after driver allegedly points firearm
Guelph police are investigating after they say a driver reported having a firearm pointed at her by another driver.
Police said they received the call on Tuesday just after 8 p.m. from a Kitchener female.
They said she was driving in the area of Wellington Street West and Edinburgh Road South about fifteen minutes earlier when another driver began to drive aggressively.
According to the release, the two continued driving near each other until they turned onto Eramosa Road.
Police said, as the other vehicle passed, the female believed the other driver was pointing a black firearm at her.
The vehicle is described as an older model, possibly 1990s, tan or silver sedan.
Police said a description of the driver was not provided.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
