Guelph police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a bank with a firearm on Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. at a bank on Stone Road West near Scottsdale Drive. Officials say a male went into the bank with a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The male suspect is described as white with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots and was carrying a tan backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.