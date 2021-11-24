Guelph police investigating 'unconfirmed report' of person with weapon

Guelph police are investigating an "unconfirmed report" of a person with a weapon on Wednesday morning.

They tweeted about the investigation in the area of Willow Road and Bagot Street at 11 a.m.

Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the area, but there is no known threat to the public.

More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Guelph Police investigating an unconfirmed report of a person with a weapon in the area of Willow/Bagot. There will be an increased presence in the area while the investigation unfolds. There is no known threat to the public. More info will be released when available. #Guelph -st pic.twitter.com/AYNLBJ7CXJ