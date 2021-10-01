Guelph police lay 46 charges at unsanctioned gatherings over Homecoming weekend
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Guelph police say they laid 46 charges during unsanctioned gatherings over Homecoming weekend.
Earlier this week, officials said they responded to 310 calls for service between Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. Calls included noise complaints, open liquor, hosting and attending gatherings, public urination and public intoxication.
Here is a breakdown of charges laid by police:
- 35 charges under the LLA for open alcohol in public
- 2 charges under the LLA for person under 19 consume alcohol
- 1 charge under the LLA for public intoxication
- 3 charges under a City of Guelph bylaw for hosting a nuisance party
- 1 charge under a city bylaw for public urination
- 3 charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) for passenger fail to wear seatbelt
- 2 charges under the HTA for disobeying a stop sign
Police said one charge was for a person under 19 consuming alcohol.
The three charges under the Nuisance Party Bylaw were laid on Chancellors Way, where hundreds of people attended an unsanctioned gathering.
