Guelph police lay sexual assault charge after two-month investigation


An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)

The Guelph Police Service has charged a Brampton man for his alleged connection to a sexual assault two months ago.

Police said in July, an adult female was in the downtown area and accepted a ride from a man. She told police she was sexually assaulted by the man, after which she reported the incident to police.

On Tuesday, police charged a 20-year-old man from Brampton with sexual assault.

