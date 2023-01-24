Guelph police looking for alleged home intruder who left behind Halloween masks and rope

Police are looking for a suspect they believe left items including Halloween masks and rope inside a Guelph home after being confronted by the homeowner.

Police say it happened Monday evening around 8 p.m. in the area of Huron Street and Ferguson Street.

The homeowner, a man in his 70s, reported he was in the bath when he heard a loud noise. He left the bathroom and found a man in the living room holding some of his possessions.

The intruder allegedly apologized, put down the items and left the house.

Police say investigation revealed the suspect had forced open the patio door and then cut through a plastic sheet intended to block out drafts. Bolt cutters and a makeshift blade tool were left behind.

Police say there were several lights on inside the house and the victim’s car was in the driveway at the time of the break-in.

Officers also found a bag of personal items including tools, Halloween masks, clothing and a rope believed to have been left behind by the suspect.

Police say he’s described as white, around 6-foot-1, in his 30s, with a slim build, light facial hair, “bad teeth” and tattoos on his hands.

He was wearing a black jacket, black balaclava and a black backpack with red writing.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 519-824-1212, ext. 7546.