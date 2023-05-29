Guelph police looking for driver in stolen truck after 3 hit and runs

Guelph police say they’re looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup that was involved in three hit and runs on Friday evening.

Police say at 8:20 p.m., a witness reported the truck struck two parked vehicles on Wellington Street West, then drove away. Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen.

Minutes later, the same pickup crashed into a woman on an ebike. Police say she sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

The pickup was last seen driving eastbound on Carden Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.