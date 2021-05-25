Guelph police looking for driver involved in collision with teen on bicycle

Guelph police are looking for a driver in a minivan who was involved in a collision with a 13-year-old bicyclist on Friday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North around 6 p.m. Police said a beige or brown minivan was leaving a commercial plaza when it collided with a boy on his bike. The minivan left the area.

The child suffered minor injuries in the crash, but his bike was badly damaged.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.