Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruder
A 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
The man is now facing multiple charges and police are looking to find the owner the knit coat he was wearing at the time of his arrest.
Guelph police say at 8:38 p.m. on Monday, a man entered a home near Cambridge Street and Yorkshire Street North and confronted the homeowner.
“The victim was able to direct the male out of her home as he showed what appeared to be a black firearm inside his coat,” police said in a media release.
Officers located the man nearby. A black imitation firearm was found in his jacket pocket.
Police say at the time of his arrest, the man was wearing a knitted ¾ length coat investigators believe was stolen. Police have now posted a photo of the garment online and are asking anyone who recognizes it to contact them.
-
New hotel at Calgary Stampede will hopefully accompany new arena: DeveloperThe hotel will be the first on the Stampede grounds and will connect directly to the BMO Centre.
-
Car slams through fencing, goes down a hill in Barrie's south endPolice are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Barrie after a car left the roadway, slammed through a fence, and went down a hill.
-
Saskatoon's housing inventory lowest in 10 yearsThe number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
'He saved a life': Edmonton man recognized for actions on High Level BridgeAn Edmonton man was recently recognized as a hero for saving another man’s life while wearing histoddler on his back.
-
Winnipeg MP wants investigation into YFC Winnipeg’s summer job fundingThe member of parliament for Winnipeg Centre wants an investigation into the federal funding for a Winnipeg organization that allegedly discriminated against the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Federal government invests in two rural Sask. airportsThe Government of Canada has infused over $1.7 million into two Saskatchewan airport projects.
-
Alberta premier rejects suggestion she erred with bill giving her sweeping powersAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is rejecting suggestions she made a mistake when she introduced a bill that gave her and her cabinet sweeping power to rewrite laws outside the legislature process.
-
N.B. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
Ontario proposal puts wetlands at further risk: auditor, advocatesHalf of the wetlands in southern Ontario have never been considered for provincial protection, and new changes planned by the government as part of its housing plan could further put them at risk, the auditor general said in a recent report.