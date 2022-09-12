Guelph police looking for suspect after man allegedly attacked by burglar
A Guelph man has been transported to hospital after police say he was attacked by someone who broke into his home and stole his wallet.
In a media release, police said officers were called to a home in the area of Fairview Boulevard and Mary Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, police said they found a man bleeding from the head.
The victim said he was in his main floor bedroom when a male he didn’t recognize entered and hit him in the head with a flashlight.
Police said the suspect grabbed the man’s wallet and ran out the back door.
The man, who had only been living at the address for a week, was transported to hospital.
The suspect is described as six feet tall and wearing all black, including a black ski mask.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
