Guelph police looking for the owner of these magic cards

Guelph police are looking for the owner of a large number of Magic: The Gathering cards they recovered on the weekend.

Police say officers found the cards while they were investigating a vehicle that turned out to be stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the cards is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7283.

In a separate incident earlier this year, The Round Table Board Came Café in Guelph lost more than $200,000 in products, including a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards.