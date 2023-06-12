Guelph police looking for two suspects after theft of $700 in Pokemon cards
Guelph police are looking for two suspects after more than $700 in Pokemon cards were stolen from a south-end business.
Officers were called to the store on Stone Road West on Friday evening.
Staff reported that the evening before, a man was caught on video grabbing $589 worth of cards and leaving the store.
The alleged thief met a woman outside, then went back into the store and took a further $154 worth of cards.
The man is described as white, approximately 30-years-old and 5-foot-9, with a slim build. Hw was wearing a red, grey and black jacket, light blue button-up shirt, jeans, a baseball cap and black-rimmed glasses.
The woman is white, approximately 20-years-old and 5-foot-6, with a slim build and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top, white sweater, green track pants and red running shoes.
Guelph police are asking anyone with information to contact to them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7320.
