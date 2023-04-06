Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation

The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the GPS said, during the investigation by the Guelph Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal, evidence came to light which caused them to believe the origin of the fire was suspicious, which is why the GPS became involved.

The GPS could not discuss the evidence that was found to bring about their involvement, and could not saw whether the cause was criminal or not.

The fire left one person with injuries consisting of burns and smoke inhalation.

The individual was transported to hospital by ambulance and is still receiving care, police said.

Video, taken by neighbours, showed large plumes of smoke coming from the home.

The scene was described as “hectic,” with people running around trying to warn others away from the danger and help in any way they could.

“I looked out the window and I saw smoke coming from across the house,” said neighbour Barbara Anderson on Monday. “Initially I thought it was a bonfire or somebody was barbecuing or something… it was huge. Then I saw the flames on the roof.”

Investigators are looking into reports that explosions were heard from inside the home.

"It's speculation simply because it's on scene reports, but based on the extensive damage, we do believe there was some sort of explosion prior to our arrival," deputy fire chief Ryan Schubert told CTV News on Monday.

The situation was so unpredictable that nearby homes were evacuated and the gas supply was shut off.

The home has been considered a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Kevin Ketteringham at 519-824-1212, ext. 7513, email him at kketteringham@guelphpolice.ca.