Guelph police officer charged with assault

A Guelph police officer is facing an assault charge after police responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend.

In a news release, Guelph police said around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, officers attended a call for service involving a domestic dispute.

Police said as a result of an investigation, an officer with 13 years of experience was charged with one count of assault. The officer was subsequently released.

The officer is not on active duty at this time, Guelph police said.