Guelph police officers nominated for 'Hero of the Year' awards

Two officers with the Guelph Police Service have been nominated for 'Hero of the Year' awards from the Police Association of Ontario.

It's given out to officers or civilian police employees who "go above and beyond the call of duty."

Special Constable Angela Mitchell is being recognized for a 2018 incident.

According to a media release from Guelph Police Service, Mitchell was working at the Superior Court of Justice when she noticed an employee who appeared to be in distress. She insisted on taking the man to hospital where they discovered he was having a heart attack.

"I would never have gone to hospital on my own," the man wrote to the Police Association of Ontario. "Angela saved my life. I never acknowledged to anyone or even myself that I almost died and I have Angela to thank for me being able to live and enjoy the five grandchildren I have had since that day."

The other officer, Constable Rob Panek, was nominated for his help in negotiating the court process.

"There were several phone calls and emails between Rob and I dealing with my case and every time he was attentive, detailed and professional," the recommendation to the Police Association of Ontario read. "I truly think Rob deserves this award because without him helping me navigate the through the court system over the last year, I am not sure if I would have made it."

The awards will be handed out later this week.