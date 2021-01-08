Guelph police have released images relating to an armed bank robbery and are asking the public if they can identify the person in the picture.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday at a bank on Stone Road West near Scottsdale Drive. Officials say a male went into the bank with a gun and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The male suspect is described as white with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots and was carrying a tan backpack.

On Saturday morning, police made a specific call to anyone who may have dash camera footage of the Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive area from Friday around 5 p.m.

On Sunday evening, they asked the public to help identify the person in an image they released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.