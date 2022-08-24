Guelph police reopen major intersection after ‘serious collision’

Guelph police have reopen a section on Eramosa Road following a “serious motor vehicle collision” on Wednesday.

Police closed Eramosa Road between Victoria Road North and Callander Drive for roughly an hour.

Please avoid the area of Eramosa Road between Victoria Road North and Callander Drive in #Guelph. A serious motor vehicle collision has occurred and the road is closed in both directions while the investigation takes place. -KG pic.twitter.com/UF0clWLlaA