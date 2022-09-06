Guelph Police say knife pulled on officers during arrest

The Guelph Police Service said a man pulled a knife on officers on Sunday while they were arresting him.

Police said just after 3 p.m. officers were called to a disturbance on Woodlawn Road West.

A media release from police said the officers saw a man and female walking together. Officers were aware the man was on probation with a condition not to communicate with the female and advised he was under arrest.

While speaking to the man, he brandished a knife and held it toward officers while uttering threats, according to police. Police said the man was disarmed and taken into custody.

A 35-year-old Guelph man is charged with two counts of assaulting police with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breaching probation. He will appear in a Guelph bail court Tuesday.