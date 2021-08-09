Guelph police searching for man who exposed himself while riding a bike
Guelph Police are trying to identify a man after a cyclist exposed himself to women late at night several times recently.
According to police, a man riding a bicycle exposed himself to a woman who was walking alone on College Avenue West near McGilvray Street just before midnight on Sunday.
Police said similar incidents occurred on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m. on Woolwich Street near Division Street. As well, on Aug. 1 around 2:20 a.m. on Westwood Road near Silvercreek Parkway North and July 31 at approximately 3 a.m., around the path on Water Street close to Denver Road.
Each time the description of the man involved has been similar.
He is described as a 30-40-year-old white man, with a medium build and no facial hair. He was seen wearing all black, with a black beanie or ball cap.
His bicycle is described as black with a mountain bike style.
Police are asking who lives nearby with external cameras to check their footage from the dates of the incidents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Mike Gatto at 519-824-1212, ext. 7253 or email mgatto@guelphpolice.ca.
