Guelph police searching for missing 58-year-old man
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Wednesday.
Police said Charles Rudd was last seen at Guelph General Hospital and there is concern for his well-being.
Rudd is described as:
- White male
- 5'10''
- 150 lbs
- Unkempt hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.
MISSING PERSON - Charles Rudd, 58, last seen Dec. 15 at Guelph General Hospital. White male, 5’10”, 150 lbs, unkempt hair. Police have concerns for his well-being. Please call 519-824-1212 if you have information. #Guelph #PrideServiceTrust -st pic.twitter.com/GLb6H11E8C— Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) December 17, 2021
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.