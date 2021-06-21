Guelph police searching for missing elderly man

A 76-year-old man has gone missing and Guelph police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Robert Corlett left his home at the Village by the Arboretum around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, was expected to be gone a few minutes, and has not been seen since, according to officials.

He is driving a red Ford Escape with the licence plates CFMA104.

Family members believe he may be confused and headed towards Parry Sound or Puslinch.

He is described as white, medium build, with salt and pepper hair, and last seen wearing a pink,collared shirt.

Anyone who has information about the male’s whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police.