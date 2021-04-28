Guelph police searching for missing teen

Guelph police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Sofia Ingleson-Toro was last seen in her home in the area of Victoria Road South and Clair Road East around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they want to find the girl and check on her well-being.

She's described as 5'5" with a medium build, tanned skin and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark clothing, burgundy boots and a yellow rain jacket. They also said she has a bag and is wearing purple nail polish and rings on all her fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.