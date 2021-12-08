Guelph police seek SUV driver in hit-and-run crash
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tegan Versolatto
Guelph police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say left the scene of a crash in a city plaza on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, the crash took place in a plaza at Speedvale Avenue West and Woolwich Street around 2:40 p.m.
Police said a grey Mercedes SUV collided with a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Speedvale and did not stop following the crash.
The SUV was reportedly last seen heading northbound on Woolwich Street and could have damage to its front end.
The woman that was driving the SUV is described as white, in her 40s with blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7478 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Police investigating shots fired in DartmouthHalifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
-
Late St. Thomas, Ont. baseball commentator Graney wins Frick AwardCleveland Indians outfielder and commentator Jack Graney has won the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.
-
Judge upholds Ontario rules limiting third-party election ad spendingAn Ontario judge has upheld the province's restrictions on third-party election advertising, ruling the measures do not infringe on voters' right to meaningfully participate in the election process.
-
48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active cases riseHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as active cases continue to rise.
-
WRDSB teacher charged with assaulting two children in court WednesdayThe case of an elementary school teacher charged with two counts of assault involving incidents with two students was in court Wednesday morning.
-
Long-serving Regina police officers honored at Government HouseTwo Regina Police Service officers were recognized for 30 years of exceptional service, while 22 other officder were recognized for 20 years.
-
Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2016 deathTwo men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, during proceedings at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
-
Two people charged in robbery with machete at LRT stationOttawa police say officers responded to a call for a personal robbery with a machete at the Lees Station on Lees Avenue.
-
Four new Omicron cases detected in ManitobaFour new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.