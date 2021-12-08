Guelph police seek SUV driver in hit-and-run crash

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say left the scene of a crash in a city plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the crash took place in a plaza at Speedvale Avenue West and Woolwich Street around 2:40 p.m.

Police said a grey Mercedes SUV collided with a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Speedvale and did not stop following the crash.

The SUV was reportedly last seen heading northbound on Woolwich Street and could have damage to its front end.

The woman that was driving the SUV is described as white, in her 40s with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7478 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).