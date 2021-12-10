Guelph police seize 11 loaded firearms in traffic stop

Guelph police seized 11 loaded firearms during a traffic stop in the city's south end on Friday morning.

According to a news release, an officer tried to stop a vehicle with an improper muffler in the area of Gordon Street and Harvard Road around 11:30 p.m. Police said the driver sped away and they didn't follow "in the interest of public safety."

A detective driving an unmarked car saw the vehicle reverse into a parking space at a plaza on Gordon Street south of Arkell Road. Several officers tried to pin the vehicle in. They said the driver wasn't compliant and drove at an officer at one point, stopping right before hitting him.

The driver was extracted from the driver's side window, police said.

Once they got into the vehicle, offices found a loaded sawed-off shotgun beside the driver's seat.

"It was loaded and had a shell in the chamber, meaning it was ready to fire," the release said.

Three other loaded firearms were seized from the passenger area, and there were five more loaded firearms in the trunk, along with other weapons and drugs.

A 30-year-old man from Grey County was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, assault police, possessing a controlled substance, and more than 60 firearm and weapons charges.

A 32-year-old woman from Grey County is facing 23 firearms and weapons charges.

Both were held for a bail hearing on Saturday.