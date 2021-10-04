Guelph police seize nearly 100K doses of fentanyl in largest seizure ever

Guelph police say they seized nearly 100,000 doses of fentanyl following an investigation that lasted for seven months.

Police said this is their largest fentanyl seizure to date.

Officials said they laid more than 100 criminal charges in the investigation, and also seized four firearms.

The investigation started in early 2021 following an opioid overdose death. According to police, the investigation aimed at identifying fentanyl supply chains coming into the city and disrupting those chains.

Police identified three different supply chains and the people involved have been or will be arrested.

The seven-month investigation also included working with the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Woodstock Police Service and Waterloo Regional Police Service.

In a news release, police said they determined there was fentanyl and other materials at three addressed -- two in Toronto searched on Sept. 14 and one in Guelph searched on Sept. 15.

So far, six people have been arrested and are facing a combined 110 criminal charges. Several others remain outstanding in both the Guelph and Toronto area.

Police said they seized:

2.3 kg of fentanyl

907 g of crystal methamphetamine

288 g cocaine

1 loaded sawed off rifle with a high-capacity magazine

3 handguns with ammunition and their serial numbers filed off

$15,000 in Canadian currency

The drugs have an approximate street value of $500,000.