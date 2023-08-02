Guelph police seize over $800K in drugs along with semi-automatic handgun

Guelph police said two men were placed under arrest after a haul of drugs, cash and weapons were seized in the Royal City.

Officers searched three homes and businesses early Wednesday after a drug trafficking investigation began earlier this summer. Police did not say where the homes or businesses were located in the city.

Around seven kilograms of cocaine and a half kilogram of MDMA were found during the searches. According to police, the cocaine has an estimated street value of $780,000, while the MDMA is believed to be worth nearly $40,000.

Large quantities of dried cannabis, cannabis products and anabolic steroids were seized, along with $27,000 in cash, a Glock semi-automatic handgun with high-capacity magazine, a replica handgun and a conducted energy weapon.

A 37-year-old Guelph man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime and possession of illicit cannabis.

A 33-year-old Breslau man is charged with 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and several gun-related charges.