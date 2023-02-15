Guelph police seized more cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl in 2022 than previous year: report
Guelph police seized over $1 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2022, according to a report heading to the Guelph Police Service board on Thursday.
The report says $721,933 of cocaine was seized, $228,236 of methamphetamine was seized and $179,626 of fentanyl was seized.
According to the report, the total value of these three drugs seized was $1,129,700 - an increase of 50 per cent compared to the previous year.
“The service worked to share vital overdose information with the public health unit in order for public health to make informed decisions about community alerts for more potent strains of fentanyl that may be circulating in our community,” the report reads.
In addition, the report says $267,857 worth of Canadian currency was seized in 2022.
“A total of 329 CDSA charges and 17 Cannabis Act Charges were laid in 2022,” the report said.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.