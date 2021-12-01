Guelph Police Service reports 95 per cent of active officers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Guelph Police Service reports 100 per cent of its active members are in full compliance with its COVID-19 Workplace Safety and Vaccination Policy.

On Wednesday, the service issued a news release which reported 95 per cent of its active members are fully vaccinated and by Dec. 10, that will rise to 96 per cent.

According to officials, members who are not vaccinated and have not been approved for an exemption have to take part in a COVID-19 education program on their own time and provide proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the start of their working block followed by a second test during the working block.

The policy, which came into effect Nov. 1, requires all members to provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 15. The service says all of its members have complied with the required immunization disclosure.