Guelph police to bill U of G for costs associated with policing large street parties

The University of Guelph is about to receive a large invoice from the Guelph Police Service to cover the cost of policing large, unsanctioned street parties.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook to pay for policing such events.

"In my view, enough is enough," he said.

On Thursday night, he passed a motion at the Police Services Board meeting to request "full reimbursement" for police expenses associated with recent on and off-campus unsanctioned parties and with Project Safe Semester.

The estimated cost is $65,000.

On Sept. 25 and 26, about three thousand young people gathered on Chancellors Way in Guelph. It cost the Guelph police service more than $35,000.

Fifty charges were laid and it cost more to clean cell blocks during that weekend.

During the month of September, police also spent another $30,000 on Project Safe Semester.

The University of Guelph denied an interview request from CTV Kitchener and did not directly answer questions sent to the institution regarding the $65,000 repayment.

In an email, officials said they are committed to working with community partners and finding solutions to unsanctioned street gatherings.

The Guelph Police Services Board hopes to draft a formal agreement with the university outlining how future events will be paid for.