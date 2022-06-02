Guelph police trying to identify pickup driver that struck a pedestrian

The Guelph Police Service is trying to identify the driver of a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., a pickup was making a left turn from Stevenson Street South onto Elizabeth Street when the driver failed to yield to a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian jumped out of the way, but was struck by the driver side mirror.

They were not seriously injured.

Police say the driver stopped briefly before leaving the scene.

The pickup is described as a dark-coloured full-size Chevrolet or GMC, with an ATV in the bed of the truck.

The driver had long grey hair and was wearing a baseball cap, and a passenger in the vehicle was wearing a red shirt.

Police say they would like to speak with the driver and passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7225.