Guelph police warn about rise in ‘grandparent scams’

The Guelph Police Service is warning the public about so-called grandparent scams after noticing an increase in such frauds.

In one incident, a 90-year-old woman lost $8,000 to a scammer who came to her home to collect the cash.

According to police in a news release, the victim received a call from someone she thought was her grandson who advised her that he needed bail money after being stopped by police with drugs in his car.

On Wednesday evening, a man showed up at the victim’s home and took the cash. Police described him as a white man, approximately 5’5” and in his late twenties. Police said he was wearing a long black coat, black pants and black purse-style bag with a flap. He was last seen walking towards a white pick-up.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

Guelph police are reminding residents to be cautious when dealing with people over the phone, even if you think you know who is on the other end.

Police offering these tips to residents: