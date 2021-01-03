A pottery artist from Guelph is looking to have his pieces become a functional part of everyday life with the help of a local ice cream shop.

Chris Hierlihy says he usually makes his art to be admired, but with more people spending time at home, he can see it getting some practical use as well.

"If they're spending so many more meals with their family and they're not rushing off to soccer after school, the bowls that they serve from, they've put a little more thought into that," he said. "There's a bit more meaning sort of held in that."

Hierlihy's recent collaboration with Four All Ice Cream Scoop Shop has been a perfect pairing to make this idea come true.

"We selected Chris specifically, his bowls were so fun," said Four All owner Ajoa Mintah. "His work was fun, it was whimsical, and it was a perfect fit for enjoying ice cream."

Hierlihy adds that most of his work is connected to his family and own experiences, but he hopes anyone who takes one of his pieces home can connect their very own narrative to it.

"If they're working from home and they've got their favourite coffee mug, then there's meaning to it," he said. "They buy a pot that's meaningful to them and then they think about that while they're working."

Heirlihy hopes that others can use their imagination to enjoy his pieces that feature such images as kids chasing after a dinosaur, a person walking on a tight rope, or a woman trying to catch a snowflake.