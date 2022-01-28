Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crash

Robert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a near-fatal crash at the Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19, 2018, is back behind the wheel.

Wickens is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend at the Daytona Speedway.

"Long anticipated, but I'm looking forward to it," said Wickens. "I’ve had a lot of time to envision what my return to racing would look like, and sometimes reality's not what you dream up, but we're here in Daytona. I'm loving life."

Due to his injury, Wickens can’t use his legs for the gas and brake pedals. He now has to drive the vehicle fully with his hands.

"It took me a while to get the finger dexterity to kind of know what I was doing," he explained. "But I'm getting quicker and quicker every day, and I'm getting more and more comfortable in the car."

A ring on the back of the wheel helps him slow down, while levers allow him to throttle and shift.

"Eighty per cent of your performance is actually how you slow down the car for the turn ahead. So getting a good feeling for the brakes is the most important thing."

According to racing analyst Tim Hauraney, Wickens has a natural gift for racing. Wickens has already put in a lot of work to get back into the sport, he’s now looking to rise in the ranks of racing.

"He was upset that he didn't qualify higher," said Hauraney. "It's just a different mindset and I think Robbie’s still got that competitive spirit inside of him."

Wickens is sponsored for the entire season, and Hauraney calls it an opportunity to grow racing technology.

"Robbie's got to try and do all that with his hands and it's extremely challenging to get that feel," he said. "If they go on to have really great success this season, who's to say that they can't take this type of technology and put it into another form of racing?"

Wickens and another Ontario racer, Mark Wilkins, are teamed up for the weekend at Daytona.