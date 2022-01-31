Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crash
Robert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a crash at the Pocono Raceway in 2018, is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend.
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest todayTrucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
Calgary snowboarder Liam Gill last-minute addition to Canadian team in BeijingA Calgary snowboarder is Beijing-bound.
-
Tim Stutzle finds OT winner as Senators edge Oilers 3-2Tim Stutzle scored a picture-perfect overtime goal as the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night.
-
New virtual restaurant opens in SudburyThere’s a new venture in Sudbury, Sparks Diner, which opened at the beginning of January.
-
Alberta comes up short at Scotties in 10-5 defeat to Team Canada's EinarsonKerri Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, stayed undefeated with a 10-5, eight-end win over Alberta's Laura Walker.
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffedThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Police investigate construction equipment theft in WaterlooWaterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of a “skid steer” in the area of Waterloo Park.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 yearsB.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
Broader 'vacant home strategy' pitched over simply a tax on empty homesCouncil may tread slowly before deciding to charge a vacancy tax on empty homes in London, Ont.