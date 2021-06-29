Guelph resident $500K richer after sharing Lotto Max win

A Guelph resident took home $500,000 thanks to a Lotto Max win.

Jason Marquardt shared his $1 million MaxMillions prize with another ticket.

The 34-year-old said he likes to play the lottery when there's a big prize on the line.

"I was in complete shock," he said in a release from the OLG.

Marquardt said the win gives him more freedom for the future.

“It feels amazing. I’m going to put it away for my future and a trip," he said.

He bought the winning ticket at the CNIB Kiosk at the Walmart on Woodlawn Road in Guelph.