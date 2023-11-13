Guelph resident wins Toronto condo in lottery

A Guelph resident has won a big in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.

Alexander Ryu was announced as the winner of the $1.2 million bonus prize Friday.

That includes a Toronto penthouse and $50,000 cash.

The Sugar Wharf Condo is located on the waterfront in downtown Toronto, at 95 Lakeshore Boulevard East, near Sugar Beach. According to the Princess Margaret Home Lottery, it’s a one bedroom plus den with 1.5 bathrooms. The penthouse, on the 75th floor, also has a 114 square foot balcony, parking and comes fully furnished and professionally decorated. The building also boasts a reflective pool, fitness centre, social rooms, private theatre and will be part of the underground PATH extension.

