Guelph results: Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield wins

Lloyd Longfield with the Liberal Party has been declared winner in the Guelph riding by the CTV News’ Decision Desk.

Longfield had 43.6 per cent of the vote as of 10:55 p.m. Monday. Ashish Sachan with the Conservative Party was in second place, with Aisha Jahangir of the NDP sitting in third place.

Longfield also won the riding in 2019.

Upon winning, Longfield said his priorities moving forward include addressing COVID-19 concerns such as mental health supports and business recovery.

"The focus that I've had coming into the election period was looking at the scars that COVID has created in our community," he said.

Longfield also said he has set up a panel to address childcare concerns in Guelph.