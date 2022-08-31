Guelph Royals stay alive in IBL playoff series

While the Kitchener Panthers and two other teams in the Intercounty Baseball League playoffs have been swept in the first round, the Guelph Royals live to play another day.

The Panthers were swept in their best-of-five series on Saturday, Aug. 27. The two other first round matchups also ended in sweeps.

The Royals were looking to avoid a similar fate in their Tuesday night matchup against the Hamilton Cardinals in Guelph.

The home team got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the first two innings, and didn't look back.

By the end of the sixth inning, the Royals were up 12-1.

Hamilton managed to put up seven runs in the seventh and eighth, but it wasn't enough to avoid the 16-8 victory for Guelph.

This result comes after two lower scoring matchups of 4-3 and 7-4 in the previous games.

The Royals will look to stave off elimination once again Wednesday night when they pay the Cardinals in Hamilton.